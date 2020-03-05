Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 150,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,369. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.92. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $196.82 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,492,670. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.