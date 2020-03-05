Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Seaways Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE INSW traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.57. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

