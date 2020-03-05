Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. 1,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,189. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $16,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

