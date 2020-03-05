Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.85. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Saia will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

