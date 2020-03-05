Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.85. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05.
In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
