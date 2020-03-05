Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target to $44.00

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of ASTE traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,561. The company has a market cap of $852.70 million, a PE ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 612,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 20,592.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 668,433 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 669,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

