Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZEN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,297,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $90,429,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zendesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

