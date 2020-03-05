Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZEN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,297,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $90,429,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zendesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Analyst Recommendations for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report