PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

AGS traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,423. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

