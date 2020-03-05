Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $91.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

EHC traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. 25,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

