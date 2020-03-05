Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 5,611,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,554,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of -0.38. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Seaways Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Seaways Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Saia Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
Saia Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Astec Industries Price Target to $44.00
Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Astec Industries Price Target to $44.00
Zendesk Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Zendesk Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report