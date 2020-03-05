Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 5,611,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,554,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of -0.38. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.