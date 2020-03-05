Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €12.42 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €12.42 ($14.44) price objective from Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBB. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.24 ($15.40).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €12.72 ($14.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,455 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.07.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

