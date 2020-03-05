Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €88.00 ($102.33) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.63 ($101.90).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded down €2.54 ($2.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €81.82 ($95.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,034,891 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.33.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

