Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€31.50” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.94 ($31.33).

EPA:STM traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €24.56 ($28.56). 2,639,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.85.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

