Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €119.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €119.00 ($138.37) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CON. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €130.59 ($151.85).

Shares of ETR:CON traded down €14.04 ($16.33) on Thursday, hitting €84.40 ($98.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,889,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.25. Continental has a 1 year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

