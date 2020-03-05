Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €26.00 by Independent Research

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.19 ($32.78).

EVK traded up €0.67 ($0.78) on Thursday, reaching €23.33 ($27.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,152,883 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is €25.37 and its 200 day moving average is €24.86.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Seaways Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Seaways Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Saia Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
Saia Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Astec Industries Price Target to $44.00
Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Astec Industries Price Target to $44.00
Zendesk Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Zendesk Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report