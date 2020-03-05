Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €52.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.34 ($63.18).

Shares of VNA stock traded up €2.80 ($3.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €53.22 ($61.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,348,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12 month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.61. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

