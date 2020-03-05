Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €52.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.34 ($63.18).

Shares of VNA stock traded up €2.80 ($3.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €53.22 ($61.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,348,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12 month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.61. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report