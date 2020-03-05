Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.63 ($101.90).

HEN3 traded down €2.54 ($2.95) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €81.82 ($95.14). 1,034,891 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.33. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

