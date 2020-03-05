Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 9,650 Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £107 ($140.75) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,110 ($119.84).

LON JET traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,135 ($93.86). The stock had a trading volume of 106,617 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,300 ($109.18).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

