Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price target from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($49.49).

ETR DLG traded down €1.72 ($2.00) on Thursday, hitting €29.68 ($34.51). The company had a trading volume of 713,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €25.66 ($29.84) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

