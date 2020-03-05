Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price target from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($49.49).

ETR DLG traded down €1.72 ($2.00) on Thursday, hitting €29.68 ($34.51). The company had a trading volume of 713,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €25.66 ($29.84) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report