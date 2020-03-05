Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €91.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €91.00 ($105.81) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.63 ($101.90).

HEN3 traded down €2.54 ($2.95) on Thursday, reaching €81.82 ($95.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,034,891 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.33.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

