Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAYN. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.89 ($95.22).

FRA BAYN traded up €1.98 ($2.30) on Thursday, hitting €66.18 ($76.95). The company had a trading volume of 2,293,971 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.69. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

