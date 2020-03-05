UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €120.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €130.59 ($151.85).

CON traded down €14.04 ($16.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €84.40 ($98.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,889,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of €107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.25. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.58. Continental has a 1 year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

