B. Riley Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.64. 14,031,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,871. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,040,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.