Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €130.59 ($151.85).

ETR:CON traded down €14.04 ($16.33) on Thursday, hitting €84.40 ($98.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.25. Continental has a one year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

