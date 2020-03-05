British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 175,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,133. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

