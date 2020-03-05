Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut Intu Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CCRGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 4,100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,620. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report