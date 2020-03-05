Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut Intu Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CCRGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 4,100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,620. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

