PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PDC Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

PDCE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.23. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

