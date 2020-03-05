LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s (LGGNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 66,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.52. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

About LEG & GEN GRP P/S

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

