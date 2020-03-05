Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have outperformed the industry in the past year. A compelling product and service portfolio along with a broad range of risk-management services and strength in global data services boosts the company’s revenue stream. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to help it keep growing. Intercontinental Exchange’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 95 cents were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the bottom line inched up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Given several initiatives, the company's overall expenses, including integration expenses, rebates, and compensation and benefits expenses, are likely to remain elevated in the near term. High debt levels also raise concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

ICE stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

