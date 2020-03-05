Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to “Buy”

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.23 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram’s fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted income per share of 1 cent surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. Its results reflected transaction growth outside the United States. The company's solid investments in digital platform, mobile and online businesses are likely to help it gain market share. Its partnership with Ripple will aid it to benefit from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. A decline in expenses is expected to drive margins. Shares have also outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, its weakness in the money transfer business, impacted by a deliberate strategy of increasing compliance control and imposing limits on certain transactions and global economic softness are concerns. The company’s high compliance costs are other headwinds.”

MGI has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

MGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 253,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,284. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.34. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 70,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

