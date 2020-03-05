PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

