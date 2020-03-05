Russell Manock Sells 26,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $386,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Russell Manock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,023,380.00.

APT traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 126,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,711. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $41.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.