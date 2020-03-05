ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.42. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

