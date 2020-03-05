Anthony Bossone Buys 100,000 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

WETF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $627.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,925 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 609,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.