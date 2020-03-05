Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Hold

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 54,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,951,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 4,521,921 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at $7,645,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,737 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,482,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

