Brian J. Cuccias Sells 2,014 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,823.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE HII traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,887. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
