Brian J. Cuccias Sells 2,014 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,823.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HII traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,887. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.