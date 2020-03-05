Steven A. Webster Acquires 200,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 285,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,917,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 450,189 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,493 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,046,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,773 shares during the last quarter.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

