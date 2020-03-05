Peter Grover Sells 21,932 Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.17. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INE. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

