John W. R. Payne Buys 17,835 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) COO John W. R. Payne acquired 17,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $449,977.05. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,609.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VICI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 755,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,775. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

