BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 58,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,617. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $120,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

