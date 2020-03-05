Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardlytics updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 24,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,558.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,011 shares of company stock worth $23,228,607 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Earnings History for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PQ Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
PQ Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Russell Manock Sells 26,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Stock
Russell Manock Sells 26,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Stock
ProQR Therapeutics Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
ProQR Therapeutics Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Anthony Bossone Buys 100,000 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Stock
Anthony Bossone Buys 100,000 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Stock
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Party City Holdco to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Party City Holdco to Hold
Brian J. Cuccias Sells 2,014 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Stock
Brian J. Cuccias Sells 2,014 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report