Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardlytics updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 24,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,558.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,011 shares of company stock worth $23,228,607 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

