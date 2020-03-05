Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core-Mark updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.66-1.81 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.66-1.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,121. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

CORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

