Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core-Mark updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.66-1.81 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.66-1.81 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,121. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.
In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Core-Mark
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
