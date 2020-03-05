Stephane Kasriel Sells 60,000 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Kasriel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Stephane Kasriel sold 13,718 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $115,642.74.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,748. Upwork Inc has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $918.29 million, a P/E ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.