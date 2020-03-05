Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issues Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 4,258.87%.

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

