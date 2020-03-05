John B. Hess Buys 25,000 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,208. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,165,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 360,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

