Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 260,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $50.78.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.