CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Issues Earnings Results

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 328.69%.

CHF Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,179. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.02. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

