Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,342. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.