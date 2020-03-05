ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 5,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Earnings History for ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PQ Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
PQ Group Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Russell Manock Sells 26,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Stock
Russell Manock Sells 26,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Stock
ProQR Therapeutics Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
ProQR Therapeutics Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Anthony Bossone Buys 100,000 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Stock
Anthony Bossone Buys 100,000 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Stock
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Party City Holdco to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Party City Holdco to Hold
Brian J. Cuccias Sells 2,014 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Stock
Brian J. Cuccias Sells 2,014 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report