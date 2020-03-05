ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 5,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

