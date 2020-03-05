Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RECN traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 5,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,672. The company has a market cap of $385.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.28. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

