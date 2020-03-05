Michael Carapiet Purchases 79,456 Shares of Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider Michael Carapiet bought 79,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.22 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of A$494,295.78 ($350,564.38).

Michael Carapiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Carapiet bought 100,000 shares of Smartgroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.94 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of A$694,300.00 ($492,411.35).

Shares of SIQ traded down A$0.16 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$6.39 ($4.53). 742,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$6.85 and a 200-day moving average of A$9.14. Smartgroup Co. Ltd has a 52 week low of A$6.54 ($4.64) and a 52 week high of A$12.65 ($8.97). The stock has a market cap of $842.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Smartgroup’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

